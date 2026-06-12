Aviva PLC Buys 16,875 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,707 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.13% of S&P Global worth $201,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $893,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 17.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $413.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50-day moving average is $424.96 and its 200 day moving average is $459.21. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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