Aviva PLC Buys 46,639 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,628 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of GE Aerospace worth $278,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace added Microsoft AI leader Judson Althoff to its board, a move that could strengthen its technology and digital strategy as the company expands use of AI across aviation and defense. GE Aerospace adds Microsoft AI leader to board
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted strong momentum in GE Aerospace’s Defense & Propulsion unit, citing solid order growth, rising revenue, major defense contracts, and a robust pipeline that could support future earnings. Strength in Defense & Propulsion Unit Drives GE: Will the Momentum Last?
- Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace also announced a new propulsion power order from the U.S. Navy and progress in reopening jet-engine sales into China, both of which reinforce demand across its commercial and defense businesses. GE Aerospace Balances China Engine Reopening With New U.S. Navy Win
- Neutral Sentiment: News that SpaceX’s planned IPO could be valued above Boeing, RTX, GE Aerospace, and the rest of the S&P 500 aerospace group combined mainly highlights investor enthusiasm for private-space valuations rather than a direct change in GE’s fundamentals. SpaceX IPO Valuation Is Worth More Than Boeing, RTX, GE Aerospace And Every Other S&P 500 Aerospace Firm Combined: Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports that the Air India crash final report is delayed while GE engine analysis remains pending could create headline risk, but it does not yet indicate a final finding against GE Aerospace. AI-171 crash final report delayed as GE engine analysis remains pending; AAIB set for interim update
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness in defense stocks and rising inflation/rate worries weighed on the sector, which can pressure GE Aerospace even when company-specific news is positive. Old Dominion Freight Line, GE Vernova, and Caterpillar Stocks Trade Down, What You Need To Know Defense Stocks Fall Despite Trump’s Promise of More Iran Strikes
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace Stock Up 4.3%
NYSE:GE opened at $332.49 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $302.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.17. The company has a market cap of $346.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $232.24 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.
About GE Aerospace
(Free Report
)
GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
See Also
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