Aviva PLC Has $135.75 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Aviva PLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,116 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 29,278 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Capital One Financial worth $135,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:COF opened at $182.04 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $189.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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