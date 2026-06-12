Aviva PLC Has $141.66 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485,712 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 311,905 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $141,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. BTIG Remains Bullish On Boston Scientific (BSX); Check Out What It Says About The Stock

BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone.

Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results.

Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations.

Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Boston Scientific Stock (BSX) Opinions on Recent Stock Decline

The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: A recent market update showed BSX declined again in the latest session, reinforcing the bearish momentum that has followed the guidance-related selloff. Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $47.22 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here