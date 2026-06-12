Aviva PLC Has $285.60 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,085,276 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 215,612 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of CocaCola worth $285,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 79,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 207,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,480,004. This represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 875,921 shares of company stock valued at $69,831,810. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $355.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $84.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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