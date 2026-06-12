Aviva PLC Purchases 10,192 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Aviva PLC raised its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,696 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of AppLovin worth $130,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,049 shares of the company's stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $4,958,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 138.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 24.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,754,996,000 after buying an additional 487,492 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 431.7% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 52,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,902,000 after buying an additional 42,829 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $669.62.

Read Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $478.57 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $480.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.45. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 3,076 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.04, for a total value of $1,790,355.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 123,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,893,580.80. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total transaction of $11,317,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 243,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,055,090.29. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 285,758 shares of company stock worth $136,333,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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