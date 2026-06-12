Aviva PLC Purchases 59,632 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Aviva PLC boosted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121,165 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,632 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of RTX worth $205,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Wealth Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $150,078,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $184.15 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $183.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $247.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, completed a $63 million expansion of its Malaysia maintenance, repair and overhaul hub, which should boost RTX’s Asia-Pacific service capacity and cash-flow potential as airline fleets grow. RTX's Collins Aerospace expands Malaysia MRO hub with $63M investment

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, completed a of its Malaysia maintenance, repair and overhaul hub, which should boost RTX’s Asia-Pacific service capacity and cash-flow potential as airline fleets grow. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, signaling slightly better profit expectations even though the stock remains rated Hold.

Erste Group Bank raised its for RTX, signaling slightly better profit expectations even though the stock remains rated Hold. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage around RTX’s aerospace service expansion and the Malaysia MRO buildout reinforces the case that demand for aftermarket maintenance services remains strong. RTX Malaysia MRO Expansion Adds Asia Pacific Cash Flow Potential

Recent coverage around RTX’s aerospace service expansion and the Malaysia MRO buildout reinforces the case that demand for aftermarket maintenance services remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: RTX was listed among the stocks attracting heavy attention on Zacks, but that article did not add new operational or financial news by itself. RTX Corporation (RTX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

RTX was listed among the stocks attracting heavy attention on Zacks, but that article did not add new operational or financial news by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Several search and technology articles mentioning “RTX” were about Nvidia RTX graphics products, not RTX Corporation, so they are unlikely to affect the stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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