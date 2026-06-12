Aviva PLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303,252 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 88,317 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $184,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.3%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

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NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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