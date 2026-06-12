Aviva PLC Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Aviva PLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 40,286 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $132,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $10,244,764,000 after acquiring an additional 636,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,801,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,769 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,014,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,903,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,891,845,000 after acquiring an additional 453,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.77. The stock has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.02 and a 52-week high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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