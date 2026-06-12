Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,121 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $116,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of UNP opened at $268.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company's fifty day moving average is $261.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.52. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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