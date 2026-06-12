Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 934,005 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,246 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Zoetis worth $117,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Zoetis's payout ratio is 35.16%.

Key Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others, urged investors to join or lead a class action against Zoetis, keeping litigation risk in focus and potentially weighing on sentiment. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others, urged investors to join or lead a class action against Zoetis, keeping litigation risk in focus and potentially weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Zoetis misled investors about weakening veterinarian adoption and prescription trends, which could raise concerns about the company’s underlying growth outlook and create overhang on the stock. Article Title

The lawsuits allege Zoetis misled investors about weakening veterinarian adoption and prescription trends, which could raise concerns about the company’s underlying growth outlook and create overhang on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm and others reminded shareholders that July 27, 2026 is the lead-plaintiff deadline, but these notices are procedural and do not change Zoetis’ fundamentals by themselves. Article Title

Rosen Law Firm and others reminded shareholders that July 27, 2026 is the lead-plaintiff deadline, but these notices are procedural and do not change Zoetis’ fundamentals by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Securities reportedly maintained a “Hold” rating on Zoetis, which suggests Wall Street remains cautious but not overtly bearish. Article Title

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here