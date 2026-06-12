Aviva PLC Sells 159,596 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 159,596 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.13% of TJX Companies worth $213,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 129,410 shares of company stock worth $20,798,135 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Stories

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