Avory & Company LLC Sells 153,945 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Avory & Company LLC decreased its position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,887 shares of the company's stock after selling 153,945 shares during the period. CLEAR Secure comprises 5.3% of Avory & Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avory & Company LLC owned about 0.06% of CLEAR Secure worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,062 shares of the company's stock worth $102,245,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,440,000 after acquiring an additional 49,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Report on CLEAR Secure

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In related news, insider Jonathan Schlegel sold 4,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $260,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 22,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,332.26. This trade represents a 33.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company's stock.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.08. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $62.73.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 13.01%.The business's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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