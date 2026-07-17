Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 171,299 ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 171,299 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $17,909,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after buying an additional 38,441,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,962,692,000 after buying an additional 25,517,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,482,543,000 after buying an additional 17,514,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.63. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $210.20. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

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