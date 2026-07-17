Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 290,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,440,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,149,641,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 917.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938,343 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,449.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,272,601 shares of the company's stock worth $937,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,364 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

PLTR opened at $134.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a PE ratio of 151.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.38.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Phillip Securities upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

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About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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