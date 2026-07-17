Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $16.66 Million in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,121 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $16,661,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.05% of Credicorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 89.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,355,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Credicorp by 2,670.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,336 shares of the bank's stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 31,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $408.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Credicorp from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $329.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credicorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Credicorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Credicorp

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $388.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company's fifty day moving average price is $358.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $220.80 and a 12 month high of $403.30.

Insider Activity at Credicorp

In other Credicorp news, CFO Alejandro Perez-Reyes sold 1,073 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $362,137.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $588,937.50. This represents a 38.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diego Antonio Cavero sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total value of $1,116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,933. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. NYSE: BAP is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp's principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

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