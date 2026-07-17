Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $16.72 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,979 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,716,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 177,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 240,288 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $22,318,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,890 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,724 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $89.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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