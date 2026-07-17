Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $42.13 Million in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 327,139 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $42,129,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.40.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $221.31.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron signed long-term agreements with Qualcomm and other auto suppliers to secure memory and storage components for AI-enabled vehicles, reinforcing Qualcomm’s position in the automotive chip market and supporting its long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Micron signed long-term agreements with Qualcomm and other auto suppliers to secure memory and storage components for AI-enabled vehicles, reinforcing Qualcomm’s position in the automotive chip market and supporting its long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Several recent commentary pieces argued Qualcomm still has meaningful upside tied to AI, data-center, and broader semiconductor demand, with one note upgrading the stock and another highlighting a potential growth story that may not yet be fully priced in. Article Title

Several recent commentary pieces argued Qualcomm still has meaningful upside tied to AI, data-center, and broader semiconductor demand, with one note upgrading the stock and another highlighting a potential growth story that may not yet be fully priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm announced it will report fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on July 29, which keeps investors focused on upcoming guidance and commentary rather than changing fundamentals right now. Article Title

Qualcomm announced it will report fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on July 29, which keeps investors focused on upcoming guidance and commentary rather than changing fundamentals right now. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that a supposed Qualcomm-Anthropic partnership code reference was not real likely cooled some AI enthusiasm, but the issue appears to have been more speculative than fundamental. Article Title

Reports that a supposed Qualcomm-Anthropic partnership code reference was not real likely cooled some AI enthusiasm, but the issue appears to have been more speculative than fundamental. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; while insider sales can weigh on sentiment, the sale was small relative to his remaining stake and does not appear to signal a major shift in outlook. Article Title

EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; while insider sales can weigh on sentiment, the sale was small relative to his remaining stake and does not appear to signal a major shift in outlook. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment has been turning cautious, with Bank of America calling long semiconductors a very crowded trade, which may be pressuring QCOM along with the sector. Article Title

Broader semiconductor sentiment has been turning cautious, with Bank of America calling long semiconductors a very crowded trade, which may be pressuring QCOM along with the sector. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary also highlighted Qualcomm’s multi-day slide and the possibility that investors are reducing exposure ahead of earnings and amid weaker near-term sentiment. Article Title

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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