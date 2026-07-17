Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $55.10 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 345,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $55,101,000. TJX Companies makes up about 0.8% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $154.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.55. The stock has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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