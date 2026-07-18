Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $7.86 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,433 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,861,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.46. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

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Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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