Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $8.05 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,474 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $8,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after buying an additional 1,325,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $16,147,010,000 after buying an additional 825,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $8,151,344,000 after acquiring an additional 343,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,527,461,000 after acquiring an additional 851,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,323,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $339.22 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The business's fifty day moving average price is $326.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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