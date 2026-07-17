Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 359,688 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $44,162,000. Arista Networks comprises approximately 0.7% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.2%

ANET opened at $168.12 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.99 and a 12-month high of $189.82. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $188.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,092,983 shares of company stock worth $519,161,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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