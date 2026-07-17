Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases Shares of 60,474 Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,474 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $21,697,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.18% of Domino's Pizza as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Domino's Pizza by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 16,576 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Domino's Pizza by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,117 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,544,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $381,254,000 after buying an additional 910,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $14,436,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $329.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a one year low of $282.00 and a one year high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.01, for a total value of $144,643.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,637.52. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $611,451 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino's Pizza from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $436.00 to $423.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $400.57.

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About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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