Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $17.53 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,529,000.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $293.94 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $321.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Glj Research raised Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.73.

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Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baird initiated coverage on Vertiv with an Outperform rating and a $370 price target , citing strength in data center demand and the company’s role in powering AI infrastructure. Vertiv (VRT) Stock: Baird Initiates Coverage With $370 Price Target and Outperform Rating

Baird initiated coverage on Vertiv with an rating and a , citing strength in data center demand and the company’s role in powering AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Another report highlighted Vertiv as a beneficiary of the AI data center power buildout, reinforcing the growth narrative around cooling, power management, and backup infrastructure. Vertiv rated outperform in new coverage at Baird on data center demand

Another report highlighted Vertiv as a beneficiary of the AI data center power buildout, reinforcing the growth narrative around cooling, power management, and backup infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada kept an Outperform rating on Vertiv, even after trimming its price target from $435 to $418 , which still implies meaningful upside from current levels.

Royal Bank of Canada kept an rating on Vertiv, even after trimming its price target from , which still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Vertiv announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29 and hold a conference call the same day, which sets up the next major catalyst but does not change fundamentals by itself. Vertiv Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Vertiv announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on and hold a conference call the same day, which sets up the next major catalyst but does not change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains generally constructive, with coverage pointing to a Moderate Buy view, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside but not a clear near-term acceleration.

Analyst consensus remains generally constructive, with coverage pointing to a view, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside but not a clear near-term acceleration. Negative Sentiment: The stock has faced some pressure after recent gains, and RBC’s reduced price target may have added to caution even though the firm stayed bullish on the name.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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