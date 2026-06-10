Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 82,136 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,364 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 82,136 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.32% of Casella Waste Systems worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CWST shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Casella Waste Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.13.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edmond Coletta sold 12,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,548,968.08. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford John Helgeson sold 405 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $35,530.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,113.66. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $1,729,647. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $118.91. The business's 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average is $92.47.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.38%.The company had revenue of $457.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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