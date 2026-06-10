Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,713 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 26,031 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.06% of Celestica worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,081,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,874 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Celestica by 471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,459,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,511,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Celestica by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,187,650,000 after acquiring an additional 798,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celestica Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of CLS stock opened at $370.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.28 and a fifty-two week high of $474.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $368.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.85.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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