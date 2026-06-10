Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $17.29 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.21% of InterDigital worth $17,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get InterDigital alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 374.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 74,230 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in InterDigital by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $257.11 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.06 and a 12-month high of $412.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.43.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total value of $2,089,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,014,808.69. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.38, for a total value of $193,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 70,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,338,778.88. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,995. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider InterDigital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and InterDigital wasn't on the list.

While InterDigital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here