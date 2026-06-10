Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $48.22 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,897 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 53,633 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.11% of Axon Enterprise worth $48,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,198.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,642,578 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $932,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $6,684,217,000 after acquiring an additional 376,904 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,289 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $476,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,647 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 831,177 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $472,051,000 after acquiring an additional 102,025 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,060,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,530,498,500. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 1,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 49,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,855,000. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,267,315. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $712.75.

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Trending Headlines about Axon Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: Axon continues to receive favorable analyst coverage, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $712.75 , suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Axon continues to receive favorable analyst coverage, with a consensus and an average price target of , suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The stock has also been supported by strong recent fundamentals, including the company’s latest earnings beat and revenue growth, which helped drive a strong run earlier in the month. Article Title

The stock has also been supported by strong recent fundamentals, including the company’s latest earnings beat and revenue growth, which helped drive a strong run earlier in the month. Neutral Sentiment: AXON Networks announced the acquisition of Greenwave Systems , a deal that expands its OSS/BSS and wireless orchestration capabilities. This is a strategic growth update, but it appears unrelated to Axon Enterprise’s core public-safety business. Article Title

AXON Networks announced the acquisition of , a deal that expands its OSS/BSS and wireless orchestration capabilities. This is a strategic growth update, but it appears unrelated to Axon Enterprise’s core public-safety business. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in the near term, so it does not appear to be a major driver of the stock’s move.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in the near term, so it does not appear to be a major driver of the stock’s move. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CEO, president, and CRO , sold shares under pre-arranged trading plans. While these sales may be routine, they can still weigh on investor sentiment when the stock is already trading lower. Article Title

Several insiders, including the , sold shares under pre-arranged trading plans. While these sales may be routine, they can still weigh on investor sentiment when the stock is already trading lower. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s recent pullback also reflects broader profit-taking after a strong monthly run, especially as Axon remains richly valued versus earnings.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $452.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 181.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $339.01 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $408.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise's revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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