Axiom Investors LLC DE Reduces Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 30,990 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.21% of Merit Medical Systems worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,239,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point set a $107.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of MMSI opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $381.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $488,921.49. This trade represents a 39.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.62 per share, with a total value of $125,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,240. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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