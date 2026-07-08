Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,531 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,973 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $123.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney and set a $126 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Benzinga article

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its rating on Disney and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Disney is reportedly among the companies interested in U.S. FIFA World Cup broadcast rights for 2030 and 2034, which could expand ESPN’s sports content if it wins part of the package. CNBC article

Disney is reportedly among the companies interested in for 2030 and 2034, which could expand ESPN’s sports content if it wins part of the package. Positive Sentiment: Disney’s animated film Hexed received a California film tax credit, which could modestly support production economics for its studio pipeline. AOL article

Disney’s animated film received a California film tax credit, which could modestly support production economics for its studio pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Disney continues defending The View as a news program in response to FCC scrutiny, but the issue is still more of a regulatory overhang than a confirmed financial hit. Los Angeles Times article

Disney continues defending as a news program in response to FCC scrutiny, but the issue is still more of a regulatory overhang than a confirmed financial hit. Neutral Sentiment: Disney is also facing questions around ABC license review and broader FCC compliance concerns, adding uncertainty but not an immediate earnings impact. Yahoo Finance article

Disney is also facing questions around ABC license review and broader FCC compliance concerns, adding uncertainty but not an immediate earnings impact. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories about park refurbishments, restaurant closures, and nostalgia pieces around Disney World are largely consumer-interest content and are unlikely to move the stock on their own. MSN article

Several stories about park refurbishments, restaurant closures, and nostalgia pieces around Disney World are largely consumer-interest content and are unlikely to move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: A recent report noted Disney shares have been under pressure, with year-to-date performance weaker and the stock trading below key moving averages, reflecting cautious market sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

A recent report noted Disney shares have been under pressure, with year-to-date performance weaker and the stock trading below key moving averages, reflecting cautious market sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James reportedly cut its price target on Disney to $111 from $119, which may have weighed on investor confidence even though the rating remained positive. Stocktwits article

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here