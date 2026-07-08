Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $636,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,917 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,443,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 4.4%

NYSE TSM opened at $432.05 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.70 and a 12-month high of $479.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,496 shares of company stock valued at $404,567. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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