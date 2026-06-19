Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $15.04 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,439 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 838.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,125,405 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $5,282,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472,968 shares in the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $951.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $421.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,096.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,001.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $969.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is 29.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,192.00 to $1,194.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,175.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,061.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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