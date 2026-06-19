Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,351 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $21,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's 50 day moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average is $152.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.68 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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