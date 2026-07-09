Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth said an external audit found nearly 97% of diagnoses in its HouseCalls home-visit unit were supported by patient medical records, which could help ease concerns about Medicare billing practices and reduce regulatory overhang. Reuters article

UnitedHealth said an external audit found nearly 97% of diagnoses in its HouseCalls home-visit unit were supported by patient medical records, which could help ease concerns about Medicare billing practices and reduce regulatory overhang. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth is investing nearly $1.5 billion in AI for 2026 to expand automation and digital tools, which investors may view as a way to support efficiency and longer-term growth beyond cost savings. Yahoo Finance article

UnitedHealth is investing nearly $1.5 billion in AI for 2026 to expand automation and digital tools, which investors may view as a way to support efficiency and longer-term growth beyond cost savings. Positive Sentiment: The company’s push to prioritize profitability over rapid growth, along with Optum expansion and improving margins, is being framed as a potential long-term turnaround catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

The company’s push to prioritize profitability over rapid growth, along with Optum expansion and improving margins, is being framed as a potential long-term turnaround catalyst. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth also expanded coverage of Guardant Health’s Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening, reinforcing its role in supporting emerging preventive-care tools. Yahoo Finance article

UnitedHealth also expanded coverage of Guardant Health’s Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening, reinforcing its role in supporting emerging preventive-care tools. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary highlighting healthcare-sector strength and a 12.41% rise in a major healthcare ETF may support sentiment for UNH, but it does not specifically change the company’s fundamentals. ETF Trends article

Commentary highlighting healthcare-sector strength and a 12.41% rise in a major healthcare ETF may support sentiment for UNH, but it does not specifically change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles noting that UNH rebounded sharply in the first half and may still be undervalued suggest investors remain focused on the turnaround, though the pieces are largely opinion-based. Motley Fool article

Recent articles noting that UNH rebounded sharply in the first half and may still be undervalued suggest investors remain focused on the turnaround, though the pieces are largely opinion-based. Negative Sentiment: New criticism from a Motley Fool piece argues that UnitedHealth may not be the best healthcare investment, which could weigh on sentiment even if it is not tied to a new company event. Motley Fool article

New criticism from a Motley Fool piece argues that UnitedHealth may not be the best healthcare investment, which could weigh on sentiment even if it is not tied to a new company event. Negative Sentiment: UnitedHealth and other insurers are suing states over laws targeting pharmacy businesses, and that legal fight may keep regulatory risk in focus for investors. New York Times article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $425.61 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $430.77. The business's 50-day moving average price is $397.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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