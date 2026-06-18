Azora Capital LP Sells 70,741 Shares of Dave Inc. $DAVE

Azora Capital LP trimmed its stake in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,501 shares of the fintech company's stock after selling 70,741 shares during the period. Dave makes up approximately 0.9% of Azora Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 0.46% of Dave worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dave by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,846 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dave by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,986 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dave by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Dave by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,908 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Dave News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted that Dave trades below the industry P/E average despite strong profitability metrics, including nearly 80% return on equity, healthy margins, low debt, and rising member growth, suggesting the stock could still be undervalued. Article Title

Zacks highlighted that Dave trades below the industry P/E average despite strong profitability metrics, including nearly 80% return on equity, healthy margins, low debt, and rising member growth, suggesting the stock could still be undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles in the feed focus on unrelated personal finance commentary from Dave Ramsey and non-material stories about Dave & Buster’s, which are not directly relevant to Dave Inc.’s stock. Article Title

Other articles in the feed focus on unrelated personal finance commentary from Dave Ramsey and non-material stories about Dave & Buster’s, which are not directly relevant to Dave Inc.’s stock. Negative Sentiment: Benchmark’s downgrade from strong-buy to hold is the clearest negative catalyst in the news flow and likely a key reason investors are selling the stock today. Read More: Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $2,330,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,501,247.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total value of $68,103.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,353,654.90. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 28.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAVE. William Blair restated an "accumulate" rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dave from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Dave from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Dave in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $325.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Dave

Dave Stock Performance

Shares of DAVE stock opened at $285.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.86 and a 200 day moving average of $216.68. Dave Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.21 and a 52 week high of $318.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Dave had a return on equity of 77.70% and a net margin of 37.22%.The company had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.67 million. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the fintech company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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