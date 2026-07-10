Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 31,056 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 27.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,108,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $862,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,304,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,190,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $329,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,279,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 391.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,401,000 after buying an additional 722,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

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Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.50. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.76 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Skyworks Solutions's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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