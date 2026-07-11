Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,987 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 18,182 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $4,926,279,000 after buying an additional 39,005,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,938,892,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,868,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,135 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,429,571 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $454,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,815,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $93.97 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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