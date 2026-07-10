Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,290 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,519,000. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 704.0% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 34,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,000. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 82,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 76,993 shares of the company's stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk launched Awiqli, the world’s first once-weekly basal insulin, in India, expanding its diabetes portfolio in one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing diabetes markets. The rollout could provide a new growth avenue and reinforces the company’s leadership in diabetes care. Article Title

Novo Nordisk launched Awiqli, the world’s first once-weekly basal insulin, in India, expanding its diabetes portfolio in one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing diabetes markets. The rollout could provide a new growth avenue and reinforces the company’s leadership in diabetes care. Positive Sentiment: Another report highlighted the India insulin launch as a meaningful innovation for diabetes treatment, which may improve investor sentiment around Novo Nordisk’s long-term pipeline and international expansion. Article Title

Another report highlighted the India insulin launch as a meaningful innovation for diabetes treatment, which may improve investor sentiment around Novo Nordisk’s long-term pipeline and international expansion. Positive Sentiment: A separate piece said Novo Nordisk remains undervalued despite the Wegovy label update, suggesting the market may still be pricing in a cautious outlook even as the company preserves a strong long-term obesity-drug story. Article Title

A separate piece said Novo Nordisk remains undervalued despite the Wegovy label update, suggesting the market may still be pricing in a cautious outlook even as the company preserves a strong long-term obesity-drug story. Neutral Sentiment: Novo Nordisk also expanded its collaboration with MAHE’s GBS in pharmacometrics, a strategic but likely modest near-term market-moving development. Article Title

Novo Nordisk also expanded its collaboration with MAHE’s GBS in pharmacometrics, a strategic but likely modest near-term market-moving development. Neutral Sentiment: The company signed a pact with Vivani for a long-lasting semaglutide implant, which adds to its pipeline optionality but is still early-stage and not an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

The company signed a pact with Vivani for a long-lasting semaglutide implant, which adds to its pipeline optionality but is still early-stage and not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Recent prescription-tracker data pointed to a slowdown in demand for the oral Wegovy pill in the U.S., raising concerns that growth in Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1 franchise may be cooling after a strong run. Article Title

Recent prescription-tracker data pointed to a slowdown in demand for the oral Wegovy pill in the U.S., raising concerns that growth in Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1 franchise may be cooling after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: The stock also came under pressure in recent trading after falling more than the broader market, reflecting investor caution around near-term GLP-1 growth trends and valuation. Article Title

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $71.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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