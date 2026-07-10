Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $6.64 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 0.7% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $180.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.29.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.1%

BDX stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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