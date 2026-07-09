Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $9.56 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,217 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.47.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $345.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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