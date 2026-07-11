Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $992,000 Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 11,597 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 517.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,847 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,485,000 after acquiring an additional 224,501 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $17,583,000. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,912,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $115.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $112.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The business's 50 day moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.The business had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is 118.44%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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