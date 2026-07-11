Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 204.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,569,254 shares of the company's stock worth $795,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,645 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in The Ensign Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,558,675 shares of the company's stock worth $548,961,000 after purchasing an additional 199,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,673 shares of the company's stock worth $261,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,332,505 shares of the company's stock worth $232,124,000 after purchasing an additional 118,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,838 shares of the company's stock worth $190,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Wall Street Zen raised The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings cut The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ENSG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $78,388.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,721.15. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $114,996.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,706.56. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,892 shares of company stock valued at $340,591 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.30. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.79 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The Ensign Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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