Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Invests $1.24 Million in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 435,388 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,841,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 36.7% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.8% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

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Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The company had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Sun Communities's payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUI

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,002,718.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,897,009.56. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. This trade represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Further Reading

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