Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Invests $2.18 Million in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,710 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,396 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Stock Down 1.2%

VTR stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is 378.18%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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