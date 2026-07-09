Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases 7,760 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,189 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises 0.8% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Welltower were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Leonteq Securities AG raised its position in shares of Welltower by 92.3% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $239.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.72.

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Welltower Stock Down 1.5%

WELL opened at $234.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 115.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.70 and a 52 week high of $239.10. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $215.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Welltower's payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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