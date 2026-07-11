Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. Jain Global LLC increased its position in Five Below by 114.8% during the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 70,026 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 141.4% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 84,884 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 49,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,973 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $205,535,000 after buying an additional 53,808 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore set a $215.00 price target on Five Below in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Five Below from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Five Below from a "cautious" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

Five Below Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $189.39 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.87 and a 12-month high of $251.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.80 and a 200-day moving average of $208.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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