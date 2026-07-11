Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 4,160 FedEx Corporation $FDX

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,031 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 6,792 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,822 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $905,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. This represents a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,110,229.35. This trade represents a 51.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,146 shares of company stock worth $19,235,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $314.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock's fifty day moving average is $348.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $345.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.40. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.68%.The business had revenue of $25.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $165.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research cut FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $356.73 to $359.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

See Also

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