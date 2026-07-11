Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) by 180.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,785 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,826 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Chewy were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 295.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,622,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171,325 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,536,645 shares of the company's stock worth $447,386,000 after buying an additional 8,052,955 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,196,146 shares of the company's stock worth $407,948,000 after buying an additional 5,564,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $154,647,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,974,000 after buying an additional 2,654,496 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $20.83 on Friday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.19. Chewy had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 60.02%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Chewy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Chewy from $47.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $108,032.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,248. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 4,203 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $81,916.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,967.47. This trade represents a 50.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 91,729 shares of company stock worth $2,322,582 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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