Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,408.55.

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Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,288.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $1,023.05 and a one year high of $1,525.17. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,176.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,286.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 622.80%. The company had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Further Reading

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