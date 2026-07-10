Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,943 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 22,697 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Corning were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $192.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $271.78. The company's 50 day moving average is $192.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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